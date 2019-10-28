Although the 2020 November election is more than a year away, and the filing deadline hasn’t passed, this hasn’t stopped some unofficial candidates from trying to build early support and momentum in what promises to be a crowded sheriff race.
A meet-the-candidates event and forum organized by local business owners and residents was held in Ingram on Saturday, along with Halloween-themed activities for families with children, such as a bounce house, pie-eating contest and face painting.
Five people have unofficially announced their intentions to run for sheriff. The official candidate filing deadline isn’t until early November.
A platform decorated in a patriotic, fall theme, and podiums were erected Saturday afternoon in the parking lot of the Ingram Lake Dam Store. Folding chairs were placed where residents could sit and watch three candidates for sheriff field questions from the audience. The other two unofficial candidates, Carol Twiss and Larry Leitha, declined to participate, said event organizer Gilbert Ramirez.
The unofficial candidates who participated in the event were Elias Garcia, a Kerr County’s sheriff’s deputy and the agency’s spokesman; Tommy Eddie Hill, who started his career in Kerr County before becoming a state and federal corrections officer; and Mitch Lambdin, a retired police officer from Los Angeles.
The other two unofficial candidates are Larry Leitha, a former Department of Public Safety trooper; and Carol Twiss, a Kerr County’s sheriff’s deputy and detective.
Some of the questions asked during Saturday’s candidate forum included:
• What is the biggest problem facing the county in terms of law enforcement?
• What is the biggest need at the sheriff’s office and what will you do to fill that need?
• What kind of disaster response and emergency management training do you have?
• What kind of incidents have you responded to, especially major incidents?
• What is your plan to address human trafficking and drug cartel activity?
• How do you plan to better educate the youth of Kerr County about the dangers of illicit drug use?
In answer to the question of what is the biggest problem facing the county, Garcia mentioned drug-related crimes, which he said include burglaries, thefts, violence and family violence. But he said the county has a low crime rate, praised the sheriff’s narcotics division and said he would “continue to add on to that success.” He also cited a specialty court that helps ensure people who violate probation “get the exact sentence they were charged with.”
Lambdin responded to the question by first agreeing that illegal drug use is the largest problem. He then cited his experience dealing with cases related to drug cartels in California and said he would help start a nonprofit foundation to supply additional resources to the sheriff’s office, such training, equipment and a K-9, drug-dog unit.
Hill responded to the question by citing his experience at the sheriff’s office fighting illicit drug use in the ’80s and ’90s, when he said heroin was a big problem. He said there was a narcotics task force at that time that helped secure hundreds of heroin-related indictments. He said that task force, which he was on for seven years, should be resurrected and would include eight or nine officers.
“So we do the same with this meth problem we’re having now,” Hill said.
Hill said this could be done without requiring additional tax dollars.
Lambdin said training is probably the biggest need at the sheriff’s office. He said the future nonprofit foundation could provide additional resources for training. He said the sheriff’s office headquarters is a great place to hold training and added it’s “not being utilized to its full potential.”
Garcia disagreed, saying “We utilize the training center very well at the sheriff’s office.” He added that other law enforcement agencies, such as FBI and DPS, come to Kerr County for training events at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. He said Texas Municipal Police Association and Alamo Area Council of Governments hold classes at the sheriff’s office.
Hill indicated cooperation among area law enforcement entities, especially in terms of training, would be the biggest challenge facing the sheriff’s office.
“We all need to be involved in the same type of training,” Hill said.
Hill indicated that some officers have instructor’s licenses, but they’re not being utilized enough.
Garcia said the biggest challenge at the sheriff’s office would be administration.
“It’s the biggest key in setting the tone,” Garcia said.
He said the sheriff’s most important skills are “people skills,” including “active listening” to ensure that department heads and officers know they are loved and are part of a law enforcement family. Garcia indicated that having this kind of close-knit staff translates to better service for the residents they serve.
A recent Tivy graduate posed a question to the candidates about education. She said the DARE program targets elementary school kids, but she said there needs to be more for older students. The young woman said she’s “seen a lot of” problems related to illegal drugs at Tivy High School. She mentioned hearing about human trafficking and drug cartels in other places, but added “that is coming closer and closer to our small town.”
Hill replied that the cartels aren’t coming — they’re already here.
“They’ve been here since the ’70s, it’s already here, it’s a problem already, it’s a problem we need to solve and it’s a problem we need to solve quickly,” Hill said.
Hill said the money isn’t available to provide a DARE officer. He said school resource officers should be in every school in the county. As he did later in the evening, Hill emphasized the importance of residents coming forward with information about public safety problems in their communities.
“If you do not let us know what’s going on out there, we’ll have no idea,” Hill said.
Hill added that the flow of information needs to go both ways.
“We’re kept you guys in the dark and that does not need to happen anymore,” said Hill, although he didn’t elaborate.
Garcia cited the success of the Crimestoppers program, which he has coordinated since 2011. Garcia said the school districts could benefit from receiving training through a DPS program called Interdiction for the Protection of Children. The program provides people with the tools to recognize indicators of missing, exploited, at-risk and endangered children. He said the creation of a community advisory board could help more information flow to the sheriff’s office from the community, including from school districts. Garcia indicated he’d look at the DARE program but added that it may not be as useful as other programs.
Lambdin said the “goals and initiatives” portion of his website address these issues. He said the DARE program is underutilized and he’d enhance it by adding the topics of human trafficking and online safety awareness.
A video of the candidate forum can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/2NaOtwg
Ramirez said there will be a third and final candidate forum once there are two candidates remaining. Since there may be five official candidates once the filing deadline passes, it’s expected there will be a runoff election, which would happen if no single candidate receives a plurality of votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.