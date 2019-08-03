The Ingram map could grow a little bigger after Tuesday.
Ingram City Council will hold a public hearing to discuss annexing Forest Oaks Mobile Home Park on Tuesday at the regular council meeting.
Why it matters
Annexing the 3-acre neighborhood would move somewhere around 19 mobile homes into the city.
Mark Bosma, the city administrator, said the park wants to be annexed so that it can connect to the city’s wastewater system. The current system that the park uses is full.
“Anywhere we can help citizens get off of septic and get on wastewater, I think that’s a good thing,” Bosma said.
Forest Oaks Mobile Home Park approached council in 2017 to talk about connecting to the city’s wastewater system. The property owners did not go forward with annexation because the costs for making the park meet city standards for annexation were too high, said property owner Johnny Sharp in 2017.
The city’s property tax rate is 52.9 cents per $100 of taxable valuation. Many of the properties in the mobile home park are appraised in the taxable value range of about $5,000 to $15,000, while some range from about $20,000 to $40,000.
The owner of a $10,000 property would pay the city $52.90 per year. The owner of a $20,000 property would pay $105.80. Someone who owned a $40,000 property would pay $211.60.
Quotable
“We haven’t done a lot of annexations,” Bosma said. “We can’t go out and annex anybody. They have to request to be annexed. All the annexations that we do here in Ingram it’s because people have requested to be annexed.”
What it costs: Bosma said that costs have yet to be determined, since every case of annexation is a little bit different. Some of the costs that the city may be responsible for include survey costs, water system connection costs and costs for updating boundary maps.
“We need to update our boundaries anyways; it’s a good thing to do every so often,” Bosma said. “We haven’t updated our maps in Ingram since 1984, so there’s a little more work that has to be done.”
What’s next: Tuesday’s public hearing is at 6 p.m. at Ingram City Hall, 230 TX-39. Should the annexation pass the first public hearing, a second public hearing will take place on Aug. 20.
I can't imagine anyone wanting to be under the jurisdiction of the City of Ingram, given the recent revelations.
