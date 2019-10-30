A 25-year-old Kerrville man pleaded guilty to three felony charges this month and received a chance to avoid convictions if he receives addiction treatment and life training.
Collin Luke Kelley appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin "Rex" Emerson on Oct. 11 and pleaded guilty to delivering 1 to 4 grams of THC in a drug-free zone on Jan. 11 and 16. He also pleaded guilty to possessing between 4 and 400 grams of THC on Jan. 17 with the intent to deliver. Emerson sentenced him to concurrent probation terms totaling 10 years. Emerson also fined Kelley $7,000 and ordered him to pay court costs totalling $1,239.
Each of Kelley's three charges were first degree felonies each punishable by as much as life in prison and a $10,000 fine under state law.
Emerson ruled that drug or alcohol addiction contributed to the crimes to which Kelley pleaded guilty.
If Kelly completes probation, a Life Training Institute program and drug and alcohol treatment, he can avoid being convicted of the three felonies. Kelley is eligible for early termination of his probation after five years, depending on how well he adheres to the terms.
After the drug deals, a warrant was issued for Kelley's arrest, and police found him in possession of THC on Jan. 17. A received two TCH possession charges, one of which was dismissed pursuant to a plea agreement between the office of 198th District Attorney Scott Monroe and Kelley's attorney, Anthony R. Zamora, who was retained, not appointed.
Aside from a speeding ticket, Kelley doesn't appear to have prior history of committing crimes in Kerr County.
