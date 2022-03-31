A 26-year-old Kerrville man was sentenced to six months in state jail for stealing his employer’s pickup truck.
Seth Scott Rogers appeared before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on March 4 and pleaded guilty to the felony charge pursuant to a plea agreement between defense attorney Jessica Gillespie and the office of 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold. Emerson credited 109 days to the man’s sentence for time spent in the Kerr County jail awaiting court hearings.
