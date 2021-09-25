U.S. military veterans and supporters from around the country gather at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center on Friday morning to raise a Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag. Those present, along with others who will visit over the weekend, participate in the annual Run for the Wall, a coast-to-coast motorcycle ride, and meet once a year in Kerrville to socialize and remember the POW/MIAs. Pictured is Mark “Mazz” Masman at the flagpole.
Tom Holden
A missing man table is set up in the lobby of the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center in Kerrville. It serves to honor and remember POW/MIA soldiers.
At 9 a.m. sharp Friday morning outside the front doors of the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Restaurant, Kerrville resident Roger “Cowboy” Mead addressed the thirty-some-odd U.S. military veterans gathered for a flag raising ceremony to mark the official beginning of the Run for the Wall Riders Reunion.
Mead spoke about the importance of remembering those soldiers who are prisoners of war or missing in action. The U.S. flag that flew above the hotel’s entrance was then joined with the distinctive black and white POW/MIA flag.
