At 9 a.m. sharp Friday morning outside the front doors of the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Restaurant, Kerrville resident Roger “Cowboy” Mead addressed the thirty-some-odd U.S. military veterans gathered for a flag raising ceremony to mark the official beginning of the Run for the Wall Riders Reunion.

Mead spoke about the importance of remembering those soldiers who are prisoners of war or missing in action. The U.S. flag that flew above the hotel’s entrance was then joined with the distinctive black and white POW/MIA flag.

