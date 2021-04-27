In response to concerns raised by the public, county officials and developers want to hold a town hall in the near future to discuss three major housing developments planned in East Kerr.
As reported in an April 13 article in The Kerrville Daily Times, developers of a planned RV park and two proposed single-family neighborhoods in and near Center Point say they could start construction before the end of the year. Center Point Village calls for 166 single-family condos, 127 RV spaces and 66.63 acres of common-area, greenspace off Texas 27 between Coldwell Lane and Willow Bend Drive. Verde Creek Ranch calls for 179 homes in a gated community on about 1,040 acres at FM 480 and Witt Road East. Comfort RV Park calls for 201 RV spaces on about 75 acres at Hermann Sons Road and Texas 27.
