An 18-year-old Kerrville man has been accused of felony drug dealing.
A Kerr County sheriff’s deputy arrested Nicholas Stone Gibson on March 14 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering 4-400 grams of a controlled substance in penalty group 2, which includes dozens of drugs, such as peyote, ibogaine, PCP, DMT and forms of THC.
Gibson was released the next day on a $25,000 bond.
