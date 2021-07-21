Applications for Leadership Kerr County are reviewed by a steering committee, which members are Colby Johle with Juniper Village, Nathaniel Turner with Farmers Insurance, Zach Riffett with Edward Jones, Amber Dye with Texas Partners Bank, Tabor McMillan with Happy State Bank, Caleb Schmerbeck of Graham Roofing, Kris Johnson with Residential Finance Corp., Drew Paxton with the City of Kerrville, Peter Calderon with Kerrville State Hospital, Kayla Avirett Zachry with Texas State Optical and Allison Bueche with Kerrville Public Utility Board.
The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerces’s Leadership Kerr County Program is accepting applications for Class No. 36 with classes to begin in September.
Begun in 1985, Si Ragsdale, of Camp Stewart, and Leonard Holloway, former chamber executive director, approached Sam Junkin with Schreiner University about founding a program for up and coming community leaders to learn about Kerr County.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
