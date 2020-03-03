A 19-year-old Austin man was jailed on suspicion of dealing meth, heroin or cocaine in October.
Jacob Lane Hill was arrested Feb. 27 on warrants. One warrant accuses him of dealing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1 on Oct. 9, 2019, in Kerr County. Another warrant accuses him of burglarizing a vehicle in Harris County.
He was released Feb. 28 on bonds totaling about $12,000.
