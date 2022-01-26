From left, silver medal winnerPhillip Jungman, gold winnerVincent Hancock andbronze winner Colt McBee are photographed after theUSA National Team and World Cup Team Selection competition that wrapped up Jan. 15 in Tucson, Arizona.
Colt McBee participates in theUSA National Team and World Cup Team Selection competition that wrapped up Jan. 15 in Tucson, Arizona.
Kerrville resident Colt McBee cleared another obstacle on his path toward representing the USA on the Olympic shooting team in 2024.
In a competition that wrapped up Jan. 15 in Tucson, Arizona, the 25-year-old shooter received a score of 244 in the USA National Team and World Cup Team Selection, placing third behind Olympic Gold medalist Vincent Hancock andOlympian Phillip Jungman. Hancock took home the gold medal, Jungman received silver, and McBee was awarded bronze.
