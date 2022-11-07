Saturday night at the Schreiner University Event Center saw a gathering of Kerrville’s movers and shakers for the Peterson Health Gala 2022, an event that raises funds for needed hospital items.

After negotiating valet parking and registration, guests entered a glittering world of fantasy, with ladies in formal dresses, men in tuxedos (for the most part) and spotlight and glitz surrounding everyone. There was a wall of mystery where those who felt lucky could take a chance to win jewelry, gift cards or other items, all in the name of fundraising for the hospital foundation.

