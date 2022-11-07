Fred and B.K. Gamble look forward to an evening of food and music at the 2022 Peterson Health Gala, held at the Schreiner University Event Center on Saturday. The event is intended to raise funding for needed breast cancer imaging technology.
Peterson Health President and CEO Cory Edmondson addresses the crowd at the Schreiner University Event Center for the 2022 Peterson Health Gala. More than $165,000 was raised for the purchase of breast cancer imaging equipment for the hospital.
Roger Mathews
More than 350 guests attended the 2022 Peterson Health Gala event Saturday at the Schreiner University Event Center, including, from left, Wayne and Barbara Klasing and Elda Leal and Jessica Leal.
Roger Mathews
Saturday night at the Schreiner University Event Center saw a gathering of Kerrville’s movers and shakers for the Peterson Health Gala 2022, an event that raises funds for needed hospital items.
After negotiating valet parking and registration, guests entered a glittering world of fantasy, with ladies in formal dresses, men in tuxedos (for the most part) and spotlight and glitz surrounding everyone. There was a wall of mystery where those who felt lucky could take a chance to win jewelry, gift cards or other items, all in the name of fundraising for the hospital foundation.
