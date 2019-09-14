Two more confirmed cases of rabies in Kerrville were announced Friday by Kerr County Animal Services. The fifth case of rabies in the county this year was a fox that had been attacked and killed by a family dog on property in the 300 block of Leslie Drive in Kerrville.
“Kerr County Animal Services was alerted to the situation on Tuesday, and the fox was submitted for laboratory testing that same day,” said KCAS Director Reagan Givens.
The following day, on Sept. 11, a dead bat was discovered by a property owner in the 1600 block of Silver Saddle Drive in Kerrville.
“The bat was found near an outside cat, and it is suspected that there may have been contact between the two animals,” Givens said.
The bat was also collected and submitted for rabies testing the same day.
Rabies was confirmed in the fox by the laboratory on Friday, Givens said. As for the bat, its remains were deemed Friday by the lab to be “untestable,” meaning there was too much damage to the animal’s brain to provide a conclusive sample.
“In these kinds of instances, Kerr County takes the safest approach possible and declares it as a positive case of rabies in the interest of preserving public safety,” Givens said.
The two rabies confirmations are the county’s fifth and sixth cases reported in Kerr County for 2019. Previous rabies cases, all recorded since Aug. 22, included three bats and another fox.
Because both of these latest incidents involved the rabid animal suspected of being in contact with family pets, KCAS advised the pet owners of proper state protocol.
If the dogs/cats are bitten by a known rabid animal, Texas law states that the pet should be humanely euthanized. If the pet owner is unwilling to go this route, then pets that have been properly vaccinated against rabies should be revaccinated immediately and restrained by a leash or confinement for a period of 45 days.
If the exposed family pet is not vaccinated, then it should be immediately vaccinated against rabies, placed in strict isolation for 90 days and given booster rabies vaccinations in the third and eighth weeks of isolation.
“As you can see, it is always best if you protect your family pet by making sure they are always up to date on its rabies vaccinations,” Givens said. “These confirmed cases just prove that wild animals with rabies can be found inside the city limits, just as much as in rural areas.”
Rabies is a deadly virus that can be spread to humans through contact with the saliva of an infected animal, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Seek immediate medical care if bitten by any animal or exposed to an animal suspected of having rabies.
If you spot an animal acting abnormally or aggressively near you, immediately contact the local rabies control authority, Kerr County Animal Services at 830-257-3100. Cases can also be reported to or information gleaned by calling the Zoonosis Control in San Antonio at 210-949-2048.
