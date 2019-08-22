Macie Moore was patiently waiting her turn one day at Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Sitting in her wheelchair, Moore, 22, was looking forward to a therapy session that is becoming increasingly common in hospitals across the United States.
The survivor of a horrific off-road vehicle crash, Moore wasn’t waiting for physical therapy or even a doctor.
Instead, she was waiting for her turn to spend time with a Great Pyrenees dog named Victoria, who along with her owner, Graham Bishop, provides therapy to patients at the Kerrville hospital.
“This is my first time seeing her, but I have heard about her, so I was very excited to see her. She’s beautiful,” said Moore. “I have a
black lab who’s massive, so he is not allowed to hang out with me for a little while until my back is better.”
A pet therapy team, Bishop and Victoria visit the hospital to deliver a special kind of treatment to patients in the rehabilitation program. The response they get is immediate.
“When Victoria enters the patient’s room or the gym, people light up,” said Elizabeth Johnson, PRMC’s director of rehabilitation services. “They’ll reach out for her. Even people that have been severely affected by strokes and other problems will all of a sudden be motivated to reach, and so the positive effects, physically, that pet therapy has is absolutely clear. They are all of a sudden moving an arm they weren’t interested in moving before.”
A 2018 study by John Hopkins University found that therapy dogs helped relieve stress and anxiety among patients in the intensive care unit. The study was looking at improving patient motivation and recovery without the use of powerful medications. One of the most successful was the use of dogs in the ICU, according to the study.
Moore, a resident of San Angelo, suffered severe damage to her spine. After fusion surgery in San Angelo, Moore chose the Peterson Regional Medical Center’s Acute Rehab Unit for rehabilitation and she has been recovering since Aug. 12.
“It brings you back to when you are at home comfortable. It just kind of makes the stress of the severity and seriousness of the hospital … it just kind of takes that fact away,” Moore said. “It really makes you feel at home and reminds me of my dogs at home and how excited I am to get home, but it’s like a nice little reminder that there is a light at the end of the tunnel and everything will work out.”
As other patients took turns patting the large, snow-white dog, Moore sat in her wheelchair in the background smiling and patiently waiting for her turn.
“Victoria is so popular that patients ask when she is coming next,” Johnson said. “Sometimes we have to put them on the schedule just like we do all the therapy.”
Victoria has been so successful with the patients that Peterson staff are thinking about bringing other therapy dogs into the hospital.
“It’s so nice to kind of go back to normal, not just constantly seeing nurses and everything like that,” Moore said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with nurses — they’re great — but it’s kind of nice to get to be almost like a kid again and not have to worry so much about what’s going on. It’s a good distraction.”
