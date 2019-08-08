It shouldn’t come as a surprise that it will remain hot and humid across the area for the remainder of the week.
Models are not showing any precipitation across the local area for the next five to seven days.
I will add a disclaimer to that thought. There is a very low chance that a thunderstorm could pop up due to intense daytime heating, but rain chances are roughly 5% through Sunday.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible next week, but no guarantees.
Mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures are in the forecast Thursday. High temperatures top out near 100 degrees.
Heat index values may average from 100 to 105 degrees during the peak heating hours of the day.
Drink plenty of water and use sunblock if outdoors.
Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Most of the computer models show low temperatures between 73 and 77 degrees.
Friday remains mostly sunny and very hot with highs around 100 degrees. Heat index values between 100 and 105 degrees are expected again.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.