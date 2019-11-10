Schreiner University will present the highly anticipated Weir and Nell Labatt Distinguished Lecture Series, featuring Derick Wilson, Fulbright Scholar in Residence, titled “Practicing Civility and Compassion Dissolving Distrust and Conflict: Learning Together as a Space in Which We Experience Change and Hope.”
The presentation will be at 7 p.m. Monday in the Floyd and Kathleen Cailloux Campus Activity Center ballroom.
The event is free and open to the public.
Wilson is Reader Emeritus in Education with Restorative Practices (Ulster) undertaking practical
reconciliation work in Northern Ireland since 1965 with the Corrymeela Community, as a youth worker, parent and academic.
From his post-doctoral research, he believes that reconciliation in contested and secure societies is promoted when the inter-connected principles of equity, diversity and interdependence underpin learning relationships, organizational cultures and public policy.
Wilson will spend the day in several classes meeting faculty and students at Schreiner University, and Monday night will present the 2019 Weir and Nell Labatt Distinguished Lecture.
The Weir and Nell Labatt Distinguished Lecture Series brings motivational speakers to the Schreiner campus.
For more information on this event, contact Charlie Hueber, dean of students, at cmhueber@schreiner.edu.
