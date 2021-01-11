The Hill Country Preppers will start the new year with an open forum about 2020 and what the future might hold. On the table will be the pandemic, community events and politics. Come prepared to discuss, calmly, rationally and to the point, the events and concerns that are influencing preparedness efforts.
The Preppers will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21 at Buzzie's BBQ, 213 Schreiner St. in Kerrville. Please do not attend if you have a compromised immune system, are not feeling well or are tending to someone who is sick. If you have a cough, wear a mask. Those attending are asked to “use common sense in applying sanitation protocols and social distancing” and “support Buzzie by arriving early and enjoying some award-winning barbecue.
