The county was poised to give $1,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters but held off on the donation over concerns about illegal immigration.
The contract to provide funding to the nonprofit was under consideration at the Nov. 25 meeting of the county commissioners.
At that meeting, Commissioner Harley Belew raised the question of how Big Brothers Big Sisters might be involved in serving illegal immigrants.
Such contracts typically contain clauses stating the legal authority under which the county may be a party. One such clause in the Big Brothers Big Sisters contract states that Sec. 264.006 of the Texas Family Code gives the county the authority “to provide services to and support of children in need of protection and care, without regard to the immigration status or financial status of the child or the child’s family. ...”
Commissioners held off on executing the contract, which stipulates a $1,000 disbursement on or about Jan. 1, 2020, and directed county staff to invite Big Brothers Big Sisters to explain its role in immigration issues.
Big Brothers Big Sisters does not determine the immigration status of the children it serves, said Rebecca Ramirez, program manager of the nonprofit’s Kerrville office.
“As I know, we serve anybody who applies and qualifies,” Ramirez said.
Ramirez said the service application asks questions such as who lives with the child, whether the family receives “income assistance” and how did they hear about the program.
“There’s nothing that asks about their citizenship,” Ramirez said.
The only qualification to be matched to an adult mentor is that a child must be no younger than 6 and no older than 17, she said.
Ramirez said the nonprofit’s local office provides mentors to 29 children in Kerr County.
“We do have a need for male volunteers — especially men of color or other races, just some positive role models for these kiddos,” Ramirez said.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Texas Hill Country provides one-to-one mentoring for children ages 6 to 17 years old, according to its local Facebook webpage.
On the nonprofit’s national webpage is a list of “government partners” that states the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention has awarded 69 grants to the nonprofit.
The contract under consideration by Kerr County listed the following services to be provided through the $1,000 grant: “Provide positive adult role models to children, (serve children ages 5-18, and they can stay in the program until 21), from single-parent families, and provide additional support to single-parent families by giving supplemental community resource referrals, as needed.”
The contract can be found on The Times website here.
