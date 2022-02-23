The first Farm and Ranch Expo will be held April 2 at Schreiner University, bringing in industry experts to address the attendees on a range of topics designed to improve their business. The event is sponsored by Century 21 The Hills Realty, and is open to the public and free of charge.
