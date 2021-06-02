An 18-year-old Kerrville man was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded guilty to four counts of child pornography possession and other child-related crimes.
Keaton Tyler Vasquez pleaded guilty pursuant to a plea agreement with the 198th District Attorney’s Office and was sentenced by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr. on Tuesday. Vasquez pleaded guilty to indictments accusing him of possessing child pornography, using the internet to solicit a child to meet for sexual contact and inducing or authorizing a child to engage in the lewd exhibition of genitals. The age of the child is not stated in the indictment; only that the victim was younger than 18 at the time of the offenses, which occurred in October and August 2020.
