Lakin Tingle, firing the shotgun, competes in last year’s clay shooting competition during the Headwaters 4 Heroes fundraiser in Harper. The H4H is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting Gold Star Families, children of deceased veterans, as well as disabled vets.
Headwaters 4 Heroes, a Harper-based non-profit dedicated to supporting Gold Star Families and combat veterans, is holding its yearly fundraiser event all day long on Saturday, April 30. The Headwaters Saloon, 229 South Ranch Road 783, is where all of the action will take place.
The event this year will once again focus on raising money to support the families of soldiers who died in service to their country.
