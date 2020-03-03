A 33-year-old Kerrville man is in the Kerr County jail for the fourth time.
Donald Ray Cochran Jr. was arrested Monday by a sheriff’s deputy who accused him of burglarizing a residence that day. He’s being held on a $5,000 bond.
Cochran was jailed in 2017 on suspicion of possessing less than 1 gram of a drug in penalty group 1, which could be heroin, cocaine or methamphetamine. He was arrested twice in 2018 on accusations of driving without a valid license.
