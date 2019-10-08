In an effort to make printing at the library more convenient for the community, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is now offering wireless printing.
In addition to printing from the library’s public computers, visitors can now print directly from their laptop, tablet, mobile device or and even from home.
Technology amenities are an important service provided by modern libraries, according to a press release. In recent years, in addition to offering desktop computer access and Wi-Fi connection, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library has brought digital books, digital audiobooks and digital magazines to the community.
“We are always looking for ways to create a better library experience for our community, whether that be within or outside our library walls,” Library Director Laura Bechtel said. “Without this new feature, our patrons would have to transfer documents to a portable drive and access them at one of our public computers to print. Wireless printing simplifies the process, and allows our patrons and visitors to print more easily.”
A library card is not required to access this feature. Users visit the web portal via their browser or download the PrinterOn app, freely available on iOS and Android devices, to upload their documents or photos, and visit the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library to print. Prints are $0.10 per page for black and white and $0.25 per page for color.
Documents are held up to 24 hours after the upload, and then automatically removed from the system for privacy protection.
For more information concerning mobile printing and other services offered at the library, contact the library reference desk at 830-258-1274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.