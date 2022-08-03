The general manager and CEO of the Kerrville Public Utility Board was selected as the next president of the Texas Public Power Association.
Mike Wittler was selected as part of the election of new officers held in Austin last week. As president of TPPA, he will serve a one-year term, representing publicly-owned utility providers at the state and national levels.
