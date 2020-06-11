Residents are invited to drop off worn U.S. flags at the local VFW post this weekend and attend a flag retirement ceremony Sunday afternoon.
Flag drop off times are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the post, 220 Thompson Drive. The ceremony will commence at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, said VFW post adjutant Bill Allen.
“The purpose of the event is to celebrate the Stars and Stripes and to teach people how to properly retire an American flag,” Allen said.
The date of the ceremony coincides with Flag Day, celebrated annually to honor Old Glory. Coverage of last year’s Flag Day and accompanying ceremony can be read at dailytimes.com.
