SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Officials say three people were killed when a single-engine plane crashed while attempting to land at San Antonio International Airport.
San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said the plane went down around 6:30 p.m. Sunday about a mile west of the airport.
Hood says the plane took off from Sugar Land, southwest of Houston, and was heading to Boerne when it experienced engine trouble and diverted to San Antonio, about 30 miles south of the city.
