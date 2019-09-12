A group of politically engaged residents is inviting the public to an event this evening near the courthouse to demonstrate unity and compassion in a time of divisive political rhetoric.
The event, organized by Indivisible-Kerr County, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. on the sidewalk on the courthouse side of Sidney Baker and Main Streets.
The group has encouraged attendees “to silently display signs advocating for kindness and compassion, and demanding compassionate legislation for all those seeking refuge and a better life in the U.S.,” according to a press release from the group.
“We’ve had the two horrible mass murders in Texas last month, we’ve had the anniversary of Sept. 11, we’ve had so many things that have an impact on our citizens,” said Ingram resident Jeannette Ruark, a co-organizer of the event. “We thought we just need to have something that pulls us together as citizens.”
Ruark said the group isn’t advocating any specific legislation or policy.
“When people go vote, we want them to consider what’s in their hearts — what they demand from their legislators when they have compassion in their hearts,” Ruark said. “Legislators are responsible to us; they are our employees.”
Ruark said attendees are welcome to silently display signs of a religious or nonreligious nature that advocate compassion.
“We are trying to find commonalities, not differences,” she said.
(2) comments
Could this planned protest be against the folks of Kerrville who do not fit in these various group categories? It sure reads like it as you list everyone but them in your accusing free political ad, & It surely doesn't come across as all inclusive & neighborly. Could this article be from the local socialist/communist democrat party attempting to broad brush the normal citizens of Kerrville for not being inclusive ? I think so. Shame on KDT for running a free derogatory political ad against the folks who have their own idea of what is normal & what is abnormal.
it looked to me like their gathering was for all folks in Kerrville who believe in kindness and compassion. are you saying that this is designed to exclude many good folks in our kind city? are you trying to say that only the local socialists/communists/democrats believe in kindness and compassion? or perhaps you just wanted to engage in the usual illogical rant that so many of our kind folks seem to thrive on who claim to love America and American values. gene
