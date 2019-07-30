Hill Country Drive will closed for more than a month starting next week.
Road reconstruction and drainage repairs to 300 feet of the road are tentatively scheduled to begin on Aug. 6, according to a city press release.
During the course of this project, one of the three entrances to Winwood Village Shopping Center and one of the four entrances to the Wells Fargo Building will be blocked to traffic.
This is a full road closure and there will be no through traffic. This phase of the project is expected to last through October. Alternate routes will be provided along Cully Drive and Lehmann Drive during this time and will be signed accordingly.
The work falls under the Hill Country Drive reconstruction project, which is designed to help minimize low-level flooding that frequents this area.
The project cost is $162,291, which will be paid out of $1.625 million in funds that the Kerrville City Council has allocated toward annual street and drainage repairs for this year.
