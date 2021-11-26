Classmates and guests are invited to a Tivy High School, Class of ’71 Christmas Social at noon Dec. 11, at Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center, 1001 Junction Highway.
The event will include a Christmas gathering and $24 lunch buffet. Attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food items for donation to a local food bank. Dress is Christmas casual.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.