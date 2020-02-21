Shirely Ann Davis couldn’t escape her past this week.
After various misdemeanors and felony convictions over the years, culminating with her guilty plea on Wednesday for dealing drugs in Ingram, 216th District Judge N. Keith Williams said “enough already,” and, as her sister and fiance looked on, sentenced her to 10 years in prison.
Williams rendered the sentence after hearing character witness testimony and the arguments of Davis’s attorney and the prosecutor.
“I cannot, I’m not willing to give you probation,” Williams said, after he’d sentenced her.
Although Williams said Davis’s choice on April 12, 2019, to sell meth, and her criminal history, shouldn’t define her, he couldn’t ignore the fact that she already had a history of violating probation; and she hadn’t turned her life around in 2017, when she paroled out of prison on two felony counts of credit/debit card fraud.
Unusual in the cases of a sentencing, Williams was asked to reconsider his ruling. Davis told him she’d be willing to endure a lifetime of probation and wanted to help people, which she said she couldn’t do in prison.
“I give you my word, I will do everything by the law,” Davis said. “I’m getting old … I’m with a good man, I won’t do any kind of wrong. All I want to do is make it alright and help them people so they won’t turn out like somebody like I have done.”
Earlier in the hearing, Davis said a boyfriend and ex-con had introduced her to methamphetamine, and “caused me to misuse the credit card.”
“I knew that it wasn’t right, but we loved each other, I thought I loved him, but he was a terrible, bad choice of men,” Davis said.
A pastor of the church Davis had been attending for several months gave testimony at the hearing, asking Williams for leniency. Cross examination by the prosecutor revealed that the pastor knew little of Davis’s criminal history, and the pastor admitted to not knowing exactly why she was in court that day. He didn’t know she’d violated felony probation in the past, and he didn’t know she had been busted for selling meth in Ingram. The pastor said he had known her family since he was a kid — he went to school with her brothers — but had grown more distant over the years. He said he wasn’t supposed to judge people.
Davis has a pending misdemeanor theft charge, stemming from accusations she stole beer from H-E-B on Jan. 26, 2018. She’s been convicted of DWI twice and has been arrested for public intoxication.
Davis testified that she is unemployed, living on disability (Social Security) and taking 19 medications, including those for ADHD, bipolar disorder, high cholesterol and high blood pressure. Davis said she is thankful for being on medication, “because in my past I didn’t take them like I was supposed to.”
Williams, drawing on knowledge gleaned from reading what he called a “very thorough” pre-sentence investigation that included details about Davis’s life, acknowledged she hadn’t “had the best support system that other people have had.”
But Williams called meth “a plague in our community,” and said he’s particularly bothered by cases where people not only are addicted to drugs and can see the damage they’re doing, but choose to also sell them, helping to spread the suffering to others.
“It’s destroyed families, it creates a lot of the other felonies being committed, (people) robbing and stealing to support their habits,” Williams said. “It creates more division, more conflict with families.”
Williams declined to reconsider the prison sentence. Davis is likely to parole out, rather than serve the whole sentence.
Williams encouraged Davis to seek out a therapeutic, drug and alcohol rehab program available in prison, stressing that it’s not something that will be offered to her, but a service she must seek out. He also mentioned vocational training and faith-based programs.
Williams said he hoped Davis was anchored in the belief system fostered by her pastor.
“I appreciate his ministry and what he’s done and the fact that he’s supportive of you,” Williams said.
