There’s a new scam being tried on local residents.
Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Eli Garcia recently took a call from a local woman who told him someone claiming to be from Blue Bell rang her up and wanted to wrap her vehicle in advertisements for the company. The supposed Blue Bell representative offered the woman $500, and then several thousands of dollars payable by check, which she was asked to cash at her bank. The caller wanted her to keep a large portion of the money and send the rest back — a big red flag that something was amiss. The woman wasn’t fooled.
“She wasn’t out anything,” Garcia said. “She was just letting us know.”
Although the narrative was new to him — it was the first he’d heard the car-wrap advertising angle — Garcia said it had a familiar form. A successful scammer of that type convinces a victim to deposit a fake check, and quickly, before it fails to clear, manages to fraudulently obtain funds from the victim. The name of the game is haste. Scammers often impart a sense of urgency to circumvent a person’s better judgment, Garcia said.
“Or they’re trying to use scare tactics or something very quick and very fast and overwhelm the victim,” Garcia said.
He advised people to “slow down, take your time, research what you’re doing” and use good judgment.
The age-old scam offering a fake Publishers Clearing House prize is still around, Garcia indicated. Scammers will claim to offer sweepstakes winnings in the form of checks — which will bounce — or in return for personal information or for payment.
“If you were contacted by someone claiming to represent Publishers Clearing House, or claiming to be a PCH employee and were asked to send or wire money, send a pre-paid gift card or a Green Dot MoneyPak card, or cash a check and send a portion back to them as payment for any reason to claim a Sweepstakes prize — STOP — you have not heard from the real Publisher’s Clearing House,” states an advisory on the Publishers Clearing House website.
It’s becoming easier for scammers to seem legitimate. Residents can no longer trust caller ID, because there’s a device called a magic jack — easily available for purchase online — that allows criminals to fake any phone number, Garcia said.
Using this device, scammers can fool their victims into thinking they are from real organizations, businesses and government offices, such as banks, law enforcement agencies or the IRS.
Anyone receiving a call from someone demanding payment and threatening imminent consequences — bad or good — is advised to remain calm and do research before giving payment or offering any personal information, Garcia advised.
Some scammers pretend to be from banks or other financial institutions and request routing numbers and account numbers, Garcia said. One local woman received a call after 6 p.m. from someone purporting to be from her bank who wanted to “verify” her routing number. The woman checked the number on the caller ID against the bank’s number posted on its website. She saw it was the same number, but she still wasn’t fooled. Sometimes fraudsters will use the same phone numbers as those from the IRS and Amazon, Garcia said.
“These scammers are bean counters,” Garcia said. “They try to go ahead and lay out hundreds or thousands of attempts ... maybe they’ll try 100 times a day and maybe one will bite.”
Scam calls often are automated and rely on the victim to call back, he said. Fraudsters will pretend to be from the Social Security Administration and attempt to “verify” a resident’s full name, date of birth and Social Security number. With this information, especially combined with other data the scammer already may have gathered, fraudulent accounts can be opened, Garcia said.
Scammers also may appear in person and claim to be contractors who notice damage to a person’s property and offer to fix it. Garcia has had someone try this on him. He was WeedEating a yard once when a man approached and handed him a business card. The man offered to fix a crack in the driveway. But it became clear the guy probably wasn’t legitimate when he only offered vague assurances after Garcia asked him whether he was licensed, bonded and insured.
These scammers may possess flashy, professional-looking business cards or marketing materials, but residents should never enter into any agreements before doing due diligence, such as getting a second opinion and verifying, using government resources and other reputable third parties, whether the “contractor” is licensed, bonded and has insurance Garcia indicated.
It’s a good idea for residents to keep tabs on their financial transactions and credit score, Garcia said. Checking a credit score can reveal fraudulent accounts created using a resident’s personal information.
According to the sheriff’s office, most of the calls it gets about scams are from residents who have managed to avoid becoming victims and who want to inform authorities.
“We probably average up to 10 scam calls a week,” Garcia said.
