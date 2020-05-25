A 56-year-old man on parole for burglary, theft of a firearm and debit/credit card abuse was jailed on suspicion of felony drug dealing.
A Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Robert Lee Wilson on May 21 and accused him of dealing from 1 to 4 grams of a substance in penalty group 1, which includes heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine.
As he’s now accused of violating parole, Wilson can’t be released from the county jail without the approval of the state parole board. The sheriff recently said the parole board is not allowing people to be released back into the penitentiary, due to the coronavirus outbreak in state prisons.
In February 2016, 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson gave Wilson concurrent prison sentences totaling seven years after convicting the man of burglary of a habitation, theft of a firearm and two counts of credit/debit card abuse, according to court records.
Wilson maintained an address in Ingram before he was sent to prison, records show, but it wasn't immediately clear where he lived at the time of his arrest.
