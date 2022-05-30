From left, Stephen R. Schmerbeck and Mark Mosier are shown at a May 25 celebration at Comanche Trace in honor of Mosier’s five years of service to the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport at Louis Schreiner Field.
From left, Darcie Mosier, Justin Mosier and Mark Mosier are shown at a May 25 celebration at Comanche Trace in honor of Mosier’s five years of service to the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport at Louis Schreiner Field.
Courtesy
Local doctor and pilot was honored for his service on the local airport board.
Mark Mosier, who stepped down as president of the Kerrville/Kerr County Airport at Louis Schreiner Field, was honored by the commissioners court and local officials and residents at a May 25 gathering at Comanche Trace.
