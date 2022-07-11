The Kerr County Commissioners Court had approved the lease of a new truck for Constable Brad Rider that would have called for monthly payments of $525 per month, but the expected monthly cost is now $1,132.15, Rider told the court Monday.
The court had approved the purchase of the truck about a year ago, but it still hasn’t been manufactured, Rider told the court Monday. Rider said there is another truck available, however, which would have been in the area of $954 per month as of a June 1 quote from Enterprise, he said.
