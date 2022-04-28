A 21-year-old Houston man was arrested in Kerr County on suspicion of smuggling five foreigners who didn’t have authorization to be in the country.
Jorge Joseph Romero was jailed April 19 by a sheriff’s deputy who accused him of five felony counts of human smuggling, records show. Romero was released April 23 on bonds totaling $100,000, according to records.
