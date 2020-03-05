Several members of the Kerr County Commissioners Court have expressed how impressed they are with the city of Kerrville’s internet-based system of recording and archiving council meetings. Commissioners are considering hiring the same company to record and archive their meetings. The cost probably would be thousands of dollars a year.
“It’s a pretty impressive system,” said Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew during a Monday meeting.
The city’s Granicus system allows internet users to click on a particular meeting agenda item and immediately watch the relevant portion of the meeting. There also is a closed-captioning service that is available for viewing in real time and as archived text, although it’s not a perfect transcript of the meeting.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Don Harris called it a “top-of-the-line” system, and County Judge Rob Kelly also spoke highly of it.
Commissioners may stop providing transcripts of their meetings if they adopt the same Granicus system as the city of Kerrville. Kelly said there’s no state requirement for the county to provide transcripts of their meetings, and he added that Kerr is the only county in the area that uses a court reporter to produce a transcript of each meeting. It wasn’t immediately clear how much the county pays the court reporter for meetings.
It’s not clear whether the county would pay the same for Granicus as Kerrville pays.
The year-one cost for Kerrville’s Granicus system, including upfront costs for hardware, was $25,770. The annual renewal executed Oct. 31, 2019, cost $15,981.10.
To see Kerrville’s system in action, visit www.DailyTimes.com and click on this story.
