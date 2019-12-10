The Kerr County Women’s Chamber is among those in the community who helped provide Christmas presents to local needy children.
The group presented an $800 check to the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerrville Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association earlier this month. The department and CPAAA used such donations to hand out gifts last weekend to children from qualifying families.
