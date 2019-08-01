Surface high pressure remains centered across the Hill Country Thursday and Friday.
This keeps the weather pattern fairly stagnant through the first part of the upcoming weekend.
Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast Thursday. High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 90s. Southeast winds average 5 to 15 mph.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most areas remain dry throughout the day.
Fair to partly cloudy skies continue Thursday night. It remains warm and humid. Overnight lows fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Light southeast winds prevail overnight.
Partly cloudy skies are expected Friday. High temperatures range from 94 to 98 degrees. Southeast winds increase to 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon hours.
Models are still advertising a slightly better opportunity for summer showers and storms Sunday and Monday.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.