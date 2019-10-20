Hundreds of people attended the 40th anniversary of Camp CAMP on Saturday and were treated to games, archery, outdoor cooking, refreshments, karaoke and more.
Among the attendees were Kerrville residents Heather Rubio, her husband and their 8-year-old, special-needs daughter, Sydney.
“She did trick-or-treating, she did some of the carnival games, some of the karaoke,” Rubio said in a Sunday phone call. “They provided us a really nice lunch from Bill Miller.”
Sidney has attended Camp CAMP for the last three years, Rubio said.
“Our whole family looks forward to camp days each year,” Rubio said in an email. “Sydney is afforded opportunities to be herself, to learn and grow, to evolve, to create, explore, and to mature as her own version of herself. When she comes back, we are always in awe of how she has grown as a person in just a week.”
Sydney was born with half a heart and has strokes that have rendered her intellectually disabled, Rubio said.
“By the grace of God, she’s a beautiful girl who runs around with the best of them,” Rubio said. “In many ways she’s a typical 8-year-old girl.”
In addition to the summer and spring camps for special needs kids and adults, Camp CAMP offers a “respite weekend” once a month from September through May, whereby families can drop off relatives in the morning on a Saturday. After a day of typical camp activities, their loved ones can be picked up the next afternoon.
“It’s hard to find a sitter sometimes for your special needs kiddo,” Rubio said.
Saturday’s 40th anniversary festivities, CAMPFest, also included representatives from dozens of vendors and other organizations offering services to people with special needs. Texas Health and Human Services staff were present to answer questions about how people with special needs can use Medicaid and public services.
Thanks to a program that allows Rubio to accrue Medicaid “respite hours,” her family hasn’t had to pay out -of-pocket for Camp CAMP.
For families paying out-of-pocket, the cost of a Camp CAMP summer session ranges from $350 to $1,700 per session. The respite weekend fee ranges from $100 to $300. The variable pricing is based on ability to pay.
“Camp CAMP empowers campers and their families by offering a stable and fun respite that benefits the family unit as a whole,” states Rubio’s email. “Every year that she returns, (Sidney) is greeted by friends from past years, amazing counselors who know and have missed her, and a sincerely dedicated team of professionals who love her like family.”
