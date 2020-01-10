The city is continuing to look for developers to transform roughly 34 acres on Loop 534 into a housing development.
The property is owned by the city at the intersection of the future extension of Olympic Drive and Loop 534, located near where the new Hal Peterson Middle School will be and Tivy High School. Initially the city expected to reveal the development plans this week, but has extended the request for proposals until the end of January.
The ideal development team would have the capacity and expertise for mixed-use developments, according to a press release from the city. The main use of the property would be residential and may include a variety of housing types, such as sale or rental, apartments, townhomes, duplexes or houses.
"We are asking developers/builders to bring forth a plan to utilize this property and tackle the local workforce housing needs as a partner with the city," said Sherry Mosier, the city's manager of strategic initiatives.
The city has a strong need for more attainable workforce housing, as identified in the Kerrville Housing Study and Strategic Plan 2019 adopted by city council on Oct. 8 to serve its residents and provide a more localized workforce for its employers.
A press release defines workforce housing as housing for individuals and families that earn 80% to 120% of the area median income for Kerr County, which is about $57,700 per Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs 2019 Project Income and Rent Tool worksheet.
The city would have a private public partnership and the deal points and structure of responsibilities will be discussed after deciding which developer to partner with, Mosier said.
Sealed proposals will be accepted until 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30. Developers interested in proposing can send their sealed proposal to:
City of Kerrville
701 Main St
Kerrville, TX 78028
Attn: Shelley McElhannon
City Secretary
For more information, visit kerrvilletx.gov/bids.aspx?bidID=105.
