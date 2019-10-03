A B-17 Bomber that crashed at the Hartford, Conn. airport earlier this week, killing seven of the 13 people aboard, was the same one that visited the Kerrville Airport in March.
The World War II-era plane with 13 people on board crashed and burned after experiencing mechanical trouble on takeoff Wednesday morning from Bradley International Airport. Some of the passengers were critically injured.
In March, four planes owned by non-profit Collings Foundation, including the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, landed at the airport in Kerrville. It was part of a regular tour that took plane enthusiasts up for short flights.
That’s exactly what happened in Connecticut on Wednesday morning, but the historic bomber developed a mechanical problem shortly after takeoff. The plane crashed and caught fire at the Hartford airport.
The retired, civilian-registered plane was associated with the Collings Foundation, an educational group that brought its Wings of Freedom vintage aircraft display to the airport this week, officials said.
The plane made a previous appearance in 2014 in Fredericksburg.
The vintage bomber _ also known as a Flying Fortress, one of the most celebrated Allied planes of World War II _ was used to take history buffs and aircraft enthusiasts on short flights, during which they could get up and walk around the loud and windy interior.
The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team to investigate.
In March, a spokeswoman for the Collings Foundation said the B-17 was due to be retired.
The plane was named the “Nine-O-Nine,” the same plane that crashed in August 1987 at an air show near Pittsburgh. In the 1987 crash, the bomber overshot a Pennsylvania runway while attempting to land at Beaver County Airport in gusty winds and plunged down a hillside as thousands of spectators were waiting for the show’s finale.
The Federal Aviation Administration said three people were injured in the crash. The FAA said the plane’s airspeed was excessive and cited pilot errors.
The foundation says damage to the plane was repaired, and it went on to make more than 1,200 tour stop.
The plane was named the “Nine-O-Nine” in honor of another B-17 of the same name that successfully completed 140 missions during World War II.
