The 107th Annual Notre Dame Festival took place over the weekend, featuring carnival rides, games and plenty of food. The two-day event is the annual fundraiser for the Notre Dame Catholic School.
“It takes a village, literally, to put this on and put this together,” said Pete Calderon, co-chairman of the event. “We’re really fortunate to be here as long as we’ve been here and to keep doing what we’re doing.”
