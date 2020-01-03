It should be clear viewing tonight in Kerr County for the first big meteor shower of 2020: the Quadrantids.
There may be up to 120 meteors per hour, according to timeanddate.com. The best time to see them is after the moon sets at 1:37 a.m.
The Quadrantids originate from the asteroid 2003 EH1, which could be the remains of a comet that broke apart several centuries ago, according to a NASA press release.
For more information about the Quadrantids, see NASA's webpage on the topic.
