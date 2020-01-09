In observance of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, residents were invited to meet with local peace officers at McDonald’s this morning for a special Coffee With A Cop event, and a blood drive is slated for Saturday in the Walmart parking lot.
The Coffee With A Cop, held at McDonald’s Restaurant, 1308 Junction Highway, included not just Kerrville police this time, but Ingram and Kerr County officers as well.
The event was well-attended and included the chiefs of police of the Kerrville and Ingram departments, as well as the sheriff.
Blood drive
In observance of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, there will be a blood drive Saturday in the Walmart parking lot.
Although the national day of observance is today, the blood drive was scheduled Saturday to maximize participation. The event will be from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Walmart parking lot, said Barbara Heckman-Sauer, president of the local chapter of C.O.P.S., the nonprofit that’s sponsoring the drive. The mission of C.O.P.S. — or Concerns of Police Survivors — is to rebuild “shattered lives of survivors and co-workers affected by line-of-duty deaths,” according to its webpage.
Heckman-Sauer said she became affiliated with the nonprofit in 1990 after a fellow officer died while trying to arrest someone. She resides in Ingram and retired from federal law enforcement after working at the Navy yard in Washington, D.C., and, more recently, at the Kerrville VA Medical Center.
“Right here in Kerrville, we recognize our police officers are very essential,” Heckman-Sauer said Tuesday. “I haven’t seen as much negativity like in San Antonio and what our border patrol people are going through.”
Heckmen-Sauer said it’s been getting worse for law enforcement officers in the last eight years or so, and especially since the Ferguson riots in 2014. She said some people erroneously believe “police are out there killing everybody,” which may have contributed to ambush attacks against police such as the 2016 attack in Dallas that killed five officers and injured nine others, and the 2017 ambush in San Marcos that took the life of one officer, to name just a few.
Last month saw the killing of Detective Cliff Martinez at a San Antonio IHOP. His funeral was Tuesday in San Antonio.
In addition to having been in law enforcement for four decades, growing up as the son of a police officer gives Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer insight into what it’s like for family members to have relatives who serve.
“Families give up a whole lot when somebody in the family is in law enforcement,” Hierholzer said Wednesday. “I grew up in that type of family. It is difficult; it’s difficult in school. Because my dad was an officer, it was different in the way we were treated.”
Hierholzer added that it wasn’t as bad in Kerrville as it was in San Antonio, where he lived from fifth grade to his sophomore year. But it could be hard even in Kerr County, he indicated, and when he was a senior at Tivy High School, there was at least one occasion where it was necessary for him to be up all night waiting on the couch with a shotgun.
“So law enforcement families have to put up with a whole lot,” Hierholzer said. “I think the community here realizes that, and they show a lot of support.”
The Kerr County area’s high appreciation for officers compared to other places is in large part due to the conduct of the officers who serve here, he indicated.
“When our officers treat citizens with respect, it goes a long way, and they receive the same thing in return,” Hierholzer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.