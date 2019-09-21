The 107th Annual Notre Dame Festival will take place in Kerrville this weekend, featuring rides, a raffle, music, barbecue, games and gorditas — and the public is invited to come out and enjoy all of it, said Pete Calderon, co-chairman of the event.
The festival is a fundraiser for Notre Dame Catholic School. Last year, the event brought in somewhere around $125,000 or so, Calderon said.
He said there is no particular amount of money the fundraiser is striving for, but he hopes it will be at least as much as last year.
“We depend on this money to operate the school,” Calderon said. “It takes a village, literally, to put this on and put this together. ... We’re really fortunate to be here as long as we’ve been here and to keep doing what we’re doing.”
Besides the gorditas, the rides will be something to look forward to as well, said Jay Arcos, who works for River City Attractions, a ride company from San Antonio who has come to the event for multiple years.
He said The Pirate’s Revenge seems to be a favorite ride at local
carnivals.
“This is probably one of the most popular rides,” Arcos said. “I get them coming back and back and back.”
The festival is from 4 to 10 p.m. today and from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 909 Main St.
