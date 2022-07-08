Although the city of Kerrville has wells regulated by the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District, the city is not bound by the district'srecent pumping restrictions.
“Headwaters GCD recognizes the City of Kerrville’s Conjunctive Water Use Policy and Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan as accomplishing the intent of this plan for the city of Kerrville,” reads Section XIII of the district’sDrought Contingency Plan. “Therefore, the municipal wells, including the city’s Aquifer Storage and Recovery Wells within the city limits and operated by the city of Kerrville, are exempt from the provisions of this plan.”
