To hear Darrell Beauchamp tell it, the Museum of Western Art is ready for its biggest year — possibly ever — with several major exhibitions coming to the Kerrville museum in 2020.
With four major exhibitions in 2020, the Museum of Western Art is poised to fulfill Beauchamp’s lofty goals and predictions.
“This really could be the biggest year ever,” said Beauchamp, who was also in the process of evaluating a collection of Native American artifacts from the Schreiner family — some dating to the 1860s and later.
The basis of this enthusiasm is based on the fact that the museum has been gifted more than 100 pieces from the foundation of the late L.D. Brinkman, whose massive collection has garnered millions of dollars at private auctions. However, Brinkman’s foundation had a substantial collection and that now belongs to the museum.
The Brinkman collection will help power a show that will run April 3 through June 13. Some of Brinkman’s collection is already on display at the museum, while the bulk of it is being prepped for showings throughout the year. A sneak peek of the museum’s holdings shows that Brinkman had a strong appreciation from all things western with landscapes, buffalo hunts and sculptures dominating the collection.
The first big show of 2020 will run Jan. 10 through March 28 called “The West in Winter’’ from the collection of Betsy and George Matthews. Visitors can expect snow-capped mountain landscapes from locales across the western U.S.
The June 19-Aug 1 showing of “I See We’re Tightening Our Belts Again,” features the art of Gene Zesch, who is a woodworker and sculptor. Zesch’s work can be best described as whimsical and comedic. He carves his pieces out of wood and then casts them in bronze from the wood pieces.
The final big show, one that Beauchamp seems to be most excited about, is a showing of Kerrville artist Robert Pummill’s work from Aug. 7 to Sept. 19. Pummill was one of the original artists to be showcased in the museum when it opened in the early 1980s. A master landscape painter, this show will be one of the largest showings of Pummill’s work by the museum.
Pummill has been painting full time since 1977 and was instrumental in the establishment of the museum. Like noted Western artists Porfirio Salinas, Pummill has focused his recent work on scenes from the Hill Country — with impressionistic landscapes.
Additionally, the museum is also conducting an end-of-year charitable giving program. Those who give $500 before Dec. 31 will receive a one-year family membership to the museum.
