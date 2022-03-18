Charlie Michele Hornes has been named as the campus minister for Schreiner University as of March 21. She will serve as minister to the university campus during the academic year and provide support at MO-Ranch. She is married to Michael Hornes, one of the new assistant city managers for the city of Kerrville.
Schreiner University has a new campus minister. The Rev. Charlie Michele Hornes will begin her duties at the university on March 21 at the Junkin Campus Ministry Center, where she will be responsible for serving the campus community’s needs at Schreiner throughout the academic year, as well as providing support to Presbyterian Mo-Ranch Assembly.
“We had a number of very strong candidates apply for our full-time university minister position,” said Travis Frampton, provost of Schreiner University. “That Rev. Charlie Hornes stood out in such a strong pool of applicants, I think, speaks to her ability to make immediate and authentic connections with a variety of members across the campus. We are very excited to welcome her to our campus and look forward to the leadership she will bring to her role as our campus chaplain.”
