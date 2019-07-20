The Fit-4-Life program is accepting applications from interested individuals looking to push the restart button and get healthy.
The free program is a social service program provided through The Salvation Army of Kerrville, offered at the Kerrville Kroc Center.
“Through this program, individuals with existing medical conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and obesity are provided with the tools to become healthier and stronger,” a spokesman for the Kroc Center said in a press release.
Activities include exercising with a certified personal trainer, learning how to go grocery shopping, reading nutrition labels, healthy cooking and more.
“Through the year-long program, past graduates from Fit-4-Life have lost 50 pounds, 80 pounds and over 100 pounds,” he said.
He noted that some participants have had their doctor-prescribed medications reduced by 50 percent.
“The Fit-4-Life program is an intensive, life-changing program for those looking to change,” he said.
Individuals interested in participating should pick up applications at the Kerrville Kroc Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
Applications for the Fall cycle, September-December, are due by Aug. 1.
For more information on the program, contact Lance Wilke, fitness coordinator, at 830-315-5764 or via email at lance.wilke@uss.
