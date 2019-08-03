Frappuccinos, friendship and foresight all find a role to play at Chesspresso, a local coffee-drinking chess club.
“(Chess) definitely does change your perspective on things,” said Annalise Schoening, 16, who started the group. “When you start out on a lower level, you think in one way, but as you keep learning more and more and your knowledge of it gets so much more vast, you just see things in a completely different way.”
The group started this year to help local kids connect with the older generation. Annalise and her mom, Amy, moved from Alamogordo, New Mexico, where there was a chess group run by some older gentlemen — one of which was a chess master. Annalise’s homeschooling group frequented the club because they loved to hear the wisdom and stories that the older chess players had to offer.
“Chess is a strategy-building game that you’re taught to look in advance of the different move that you’re going to be making,” Amy said. “I think we also need to use that in everyday life — a move that I make now affects three or four moves down the line.”
The game also helps youth learn how to better focus and build quality relationships with people, Amy said.
“I’ve watched children that were very hyperactive that were able focus very intently on subjects for long periods of time,” she said. “I think it helps kids.”
The club meets in a coffee shop run by Real Life Fellowship, a local church. The shop does not sell coffee, but rather, takes donations. Even though the chess club meets at the church, it is not necessarily religious, said Pastor Ryan Huff, adding that the kids love to drink the coffee.
“It definitely has been a nice alternative for our kids, especially during the summertime, to have a place where they can go and have fun and also be challenged beyond the common video games and a lot of the common things that kids are doing these days that are not as beneficial,” Huff said.
Amy said the club is looking for more of the older generation to join the group to share their chess knowledge and life wisdom.
Chesspresso meets every Tuesday at 9 to 11 a.m., 315 W Main St. No fees, no need to call ahead and bringing a chess board is optional.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.