Development projects, including one involving housing, are at the forefront of a closed-door discussion at Kerrville City Hall tonight.
During a closed workshop at 4 p.m. today, the Kerrville City Council will get updates on six development projects, from hotels and housing developments to potential museums.
“All of these things are on some form of green light, no red lights,” said Place 4 council member Delayne Sigerman. “It gets down to, can (each project) be funded, will it make sense and is it needed?”
HOTEL/CONFERENCE CENTER
One project under discussion today includes a potential hotel conference center.
The City Council has been talking about attracting a hotel conference center because it could bring in more tourism and potentially help the economy, according to a past interview with Charlie McIlvain, the president and CEO of the Kerrville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
SPRING HILL SUITES BY MARRIOTT
The long-planned development of the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in downtown is also under discussion. The City Council approved the project earlier this year, but it’s unclear why this matter is being discussed in closed session.
Marriott’s SpringHill Suites is expected to break ground in the coming months on Water Street near Spring Street.
A.C. SCHREINER HOUSE
One idea the City Council has been toying with is the idea of turning the A.C. Schreiner House at 529 Water St. into a sort of city museum or historical center for artifacts, Sigerman said. Earlier this year, during the Kerrville 2050 plan rollout, city staff said they would conduct a feasibility study for the home.
AND MORE...
Three remaining projects — a Sky Master business development project, the Vintage Heights housing development and the city’s property on Loop 534 — will also be discussed.
Sigerman said she doesn’t know much about the projects.
REGULAR PUBLIC MEETING
After the closed workshop, city council will reconvene for a public meeting where they will discuss a pavement management plan and a construction contract costing about $2.439 million for the extension of Olympic Drive.
The meeting will end with another closed session where the council will get an update on pending litigation.
The public meeting will be at
6 p.m. All meetings will be at City Hall, 701 Main St.
